Two armed men rob business Friday night in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Friday night, officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) were called about a robbery with a weapon at a local business. The incident happened in the 3800 block of Maizeland Road, which is at the corner of Maizeland and Academy Boulevard.

Two men, who were armed with weapons, robbed the business at around 10:00 p.m. Friday evening and they got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

KRDO will add additional details to this article once available.

Kerjan Bianca

Kerjan is the weekend morning anchor and reporter for KRDO.

