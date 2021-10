Top Stories

LITTLETON, Colo. (KRDO)-- Colorado Parks and Wildlife rangers successfully relocate an old sow after she was spotted in the city of Littleton near W. Coal Mine Ave. and Wadsworth Blvd. The bear was 10-15 years old and about 200 lbs, according to CPW NE Region's twitter.

On Sunday, wildlife rangers relocated her to a more suitable habitat. Click here for a link to the sow's release.