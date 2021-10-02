Women’s marches in Colorado Springs and Pueblo Saturday

Top Stories

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Saturday, October 2nd, women's marches will happen in Colorado Springs, Pueblo and across the U.S.

Barbara Jabaily says, "People across Pueblo County and surrounding communities will gather at our rally to demand an end to the dangerous, escalating attacks on reproductive rights and women’s freedoms in this country."

Event organizers add, "The actions in Pueblo come as the Supreme Court is set to begin oral arguments on October 4th on a case that will determine the future of abortion rights for all Americans. More than 110+ organizations have joined forces to take part in the #RallyforAbortionJustice, organized by Women’s March, to show that Americans overwhelmingly support Roe v. Wade and that this Texas Case is nothing more than a power grab to control the bodies, futures, and lives of pregnant and birthing people."

The march in Colorado Springs will be held at America the Beautiful Park at 10:00 AM.

Pueblo's march will begin at the Pueblo County Courthouse at 11:00 AM.

