Governor Polis celebrates National Public Lands Day

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Governor Jared Polis is encouraging all Coloradans to take advantage of Colorado's public land on National Public Lands Day, which is Saturday, September 25th.

The Governor said, “Colorado’s millions of acres of cherished public land is what makes our state the best destination for outdoor recreation and fun."

He adds, “From visiting one of Colorado’s prized national parks and monuments to recreating in the vast and diverse acres of Colorado’s national forests, wildlife refuges, parks, and BLM land, the benefits that come from Colorado’s outdoors are endless. This National Public Lands Day, I encourage my fellow Coloradans to offer a day of service or visit and appreciate your local public lands. We must also always be vigilant in protecting our state’s natural beauty and outdoor resources and I encourage everyone to recreate responsibly.”

Colorado has 42 state parks, with over 4,000 campsites and 58 cabins and yurts located throughout the state. The state is also home to more than 22 million acres of public lands, ranging from wetlands to forests, canyon landscapes to mountain lakes.

Just eleven months ago, Governor Polis opened Colorado’s 42nd state park, Fisher’s Peak in Trinidad.

Dan Gibbs, Executive Director, with the Colorado Department of Natural Resources exclaimed, “I would encourage Coloradans on National Public Lands Day and every day to look for opportunities to give back to our public lands either through practicing responsible recreation or volunteering time and resources to sustain and preserve our public lands for generations to come.”