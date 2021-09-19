23-year-old airman killed in car crash on I-25

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) --- An active-duty airman died in a car crash on I-25 early Sunday morning. Academy first responders including fire, police, and contracted ambulance services were the first to respond. The accident happened Sunday, around 5:00 a.m., near the northbound I-25 Interquest Exit and mile marker 153.

The 23-year old driver was an active-duty airman. No one else was in the car.

According to CSP, the 23-year-old was driving a 2015 Jeep Wrangler, traveling northbound on I-25. She swerved off the right shoulder and down a grass embankment. She eventually collided into the side of a metal guard rail, causing the Jeep to flip over.

According to the U.S. Air Force Academy, the individual is an active duty Airman assigned to the Academy. Her family is being notified.