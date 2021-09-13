Denver’s air quality reaches unhealthy levels

Top Stories

DENVER (KRDO) -- The air quality in Denver has reached unhealthy levels in less than a year.

According to 9News, the city has reached unhealthy levels 18 times just in 2021. An air quality alert is issued by The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment if AQI levels reach 100-150. A threshold of 151-200 is considered unhealthy.

Scientists say as the ozone levels increase with the temperature and as climate continues to warm - the problem gets harder to solve.

Even though the ozone increase isn't as dangerous as other pollutants, it can irritate a person's respiratory system.

People who are vulnerable are recommended to stay inside and limit outside physical activities.