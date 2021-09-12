Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Updated
today at 11:40 AM
Published 11:20 AM

Vandals damage El Paso County Courthouse, restaurants

KRDO

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Courthouse in downtown Colorado Springs was vandalized overnight. Several windows to the front entrance of the courthouse were smashed in. A few local businesses downtown were also vandalized, including the Atomic Cowboy and Pikes Peak Brewery. Both restaurants are located on Tejon Street, in downtown Colorado Springs.

The vandalism happened early Sunday morning between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. Colorado Springs Police say they are still searching for the suspect, and no one is in custody. Currently, CSPD officers are on their way to nearby businesses to assemble video footage along Tejon Street to piece together information.

CSPD says damages could cost well over $10,000, considering it can cost anywhere from $2,000-$3,000 to replace a large window.

If you have any information, you are asked to Colorado Springs Police.

Local News / News
Author Profile Photo

Kerjan Bianca

Kerjan is the weekend morning anchor and reporter for KRDO. Learn more about Kerjan here

Related Articles

Comments

2 Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content