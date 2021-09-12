Vandals damage El Paso County Courthouse, restaurants

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Courthouse in downtown Colorado Springs was vandalized overnight. Several windows to the front entrance of the courthouse were smashed in. A few local businesses downtown were also vandalized, including the Atomic Cowboy and Pikes Peak Brewery. Both restaurants are located on Tejon Street, in downtown Colorado Springs.

The vandalism happened early Sunday morning between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. Colorado Springs Police say they are still searching for the suspect, and no one is in custody. Currently, CSPD officers are on their way to nearby businesses to assemble video footage along Tejon Street to piece together information.

CSPD says damages could cost well over $10,000, considering it can cost anywhere from $2,000-$3,000 to replace a large window.

If you have any information, you are asked to Colorado Springs Police.