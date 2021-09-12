Patty Jewett Porchfest returns to Southern Colorado

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Sunday, September 12th, the Patty Jewett Porchfest returns to Colorado Springs. The event will include three bands and three porches. Corona Street will be blocked off for the event.

New this year is Colorado College's Mobile Arts "After Party" at Good Neighbors Meeting House. There will be many food trucks, as well (listed below). The family-friendly event will have opportunities for kids to make chalk art, get their faces painted and enjoy balloon activities.

2021 Line-Up:



1 p.m.: 1315 North Corona Street - Stray Suns

2:30 p.m.: 1419 North Corona Street - Mango fan Django

4 p.m.: 1707 North Corona Street - Redraw the Farm

Food Trucks include:



Gold Star Pies

Big Papa’s Grill

K2 Cuisine

The Joint Vegan Food Truck

Cowgirl Kettle Corn and Lemonade

Miggy’s Meltdown

Sapo Guapo Tacos

My Asian Dish

Tobala Kula

High Grade Foods Jamaican

Black Forest ChewChew

Lucy I’m Home

Bite Me Gourmet Sausage

Kabob Kaboose