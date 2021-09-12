Patty Jewett Porchfest returns to Southern Colorado
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Sunday, September 12th, the Patty Jewett Porchfest returns to Colorado Springs. The event will include three bands and three porches. Corona Street will be blocked off for the event.
New this year is Colorado College's Mobile Arts "After Party" at Good Neighbors Meeting House. There will be many food trucks, as well (listed below). The family-friendly event will have opportunities for kids to make chalk art, get their faces painted and enjoy balloon activities.
2021 Line-Up:
1 p.m.: 1315 North Corona Street - Stray Suns
2:30 p.m.: 1419 North Corona Street - Mango fan Django
4 p.m.: 1707 North Corona Street - Redraw the Farm
Food Trucks include:
Gold Star Pies
Big Papa’s Grill
K2 Cuisine
The Joint Vegan Food Truck
Cowgirl Kettle Corn and Lemonade
Miggy’s Meltdown
Sapo Guapo Tacos
My Asian Dish
Tobala Kula
High Grade Foods Jamaican
Black Forest ChewChew
Lucy I’m Home
Bite Me Gourmet Sausage
Kabob Kaboose
