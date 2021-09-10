Gov. Polis gives update on COVID-19 response following Biden’s employer mandate
COLORADO (KRDO) -- Colorado Gov. Jared Polis is giving an update on the state's response to COVID-19 Friday, a day after President Joe Biden announced a sweeping mandate for many employers in an effort to fight the Delta variant.
Watch below starting around 11 a.m.:
I once had a land navigation test with 30 other soldiers. At the very last navigation point, all the other soldiers were at a post sign 50 meters away from the post sign that I was standing at. All of them were yelling at me to come join them and insisted that they were at the right final destination. I double checked my map. I had a good pace count for tracking distance. The final point matched the topographical features about me. I stood my ground even though I was all alone. When I ultimately refused to change my mind, our two instructors said that I was right.
I will not be manipulated. I will not be bullied. I refuse to be spiritually and medically raped to appease people that hate me and my God. I am tested every week. I wear a mask when in public places where I cannot social distance. If I am sick, I stay home. I was hoping that Novavax would have been approved by now, but the federal government chose to pause funding on the one vaccine that most of us unvaccinated would have been willing to take. That to me is yet another attempt to force me to eat from the immoral slop trough. I know that most could care less about the moral implications of using fetal cell lines or are so short-sighted about the full effects of having foreign RNA instruct your body to make a protein that it was never designed to make, but it very much matters to me! I have never had COVID. I have never given it to anyone else. I know because my blood has been tested for COVID every time I donate blood, and I am also tested every week. What the POTUS ordered has very dangerous implications. He can now order a foreign substance injected into every American’s body regardless of any personal situation. Many health care workers are suing because they already have natural antibodies from previous infections. It makes no sense to them to be forced to receive something that they don’t need. One compared it to giving a person two more pints of blood to raise his hemoglobin when he already had good hemoglobin levels. It does no good. No President should be able to force an American to receive medical treatment that they don’t want. No President should be able to force an American to violate their conscience. I do not consent. To force me is spiritual and medical rape.