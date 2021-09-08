Karen Garner, City of Loveland agree on $3M settlement
LOVELAND, Colo. (KRDO) -- Karen Garner, the woman who had a violent encounter with Loveland Police Officers following a reported theft from Walmart, has agreed to a $3 million settlement with the city.
According to 9News, Garner's pending federal lawsuit from the June 2020 arrest by Loveland Police Department (LPD) will terminate the settlement.
Garner has dementia and suffered from a dislocated shoulder, bruises, and a broken arm after she was forced down and arrested by a former officer.
Two former officers still face charges despite the settlement of the lawsuit.
Civil punitive award is good, conviction and agency accountability through vicarious liability is better. The agencies insurance paid this off, so the agency is not feeling this impact. Only the taxpayers of this community will pay, as the price for their insurance premium goes up so to will the premium our tax money will have to pay for the next 3-5 years since there is now a claim their policy is having to pay for utilizing.
The officer was only 1 problem, as the video showed, this larger problem is systemic in the supervisory cadre of this department and they went again untouched.