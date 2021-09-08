Karen Garner, City of Loveland agree on $3M settlement

Top Stories

LOVELAND, Colo. (KRDO) -- Karen Garner, the woman who had a violent encounter with Loveland Police Officers following a reported theft from Walmart, has agreed to a $3 million settlement with the city.

According to 9News, Garner's pending federal lawsuit from the June 2020 arrest by Loveland Police Department (LPD) will terminate the settlement.

Garner has dementia and suffered from a dislocated shoulder, bruises, and a broken arm after she was forced down and arrested by a former officer.

Two former officers still face charges despite the settlement of the lawsuit.