Record number of balloons to fly at annual Labor Day Lift-Off in Colorado Springs this weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The color and spectacle of hot-air balloons were absent from Memorial Park last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic but preparations are underway for a spectacular return during the holiday weekend.

The 45th Labor Day Lift-Off balloon festival starts Saturday and continues through Monday.

Nearly 80 balloons -- the most in the event's history -- are registered, and organizers say that it's a sign of how eager pilots and spectators are to have celebration back.

In past years, as many as 165,000 spectators showed up during the three-day weekend to watch the floating giants of all shapes and sizes rise into the air, bounce off the surface of nearby Prospect Lake and illuminate the park in the popular evening balloon glows.

Organizers are hoping for good weather, with no rain or strong winds that would delay or cancel the balloon events.

Pilots from more than a dozen states will participate.

The Lift-Off also will provide live music, food and drink vendors and a variety of kid-friendly and family activities.

Last year's event wasn't canceled but was spread out among several locations across the city to promote social distancing during the pandemic.

For details about parking and other information, visit: http://labordayliftoff.com.