El Paso Street at Platte Avenue remains closed for foreseeable future

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Platte Avenue will remain closed in both directions from Wahsatch Avenue to Prospect Street at least through Friday morning, August 27th.

According to the city, crews are continuing to evaluate damage and repair options. El Paso Street will remain closed at Platte Avenue for the foreseeable future. The closure is in place due to damage to the El Paso Street overpass that took place in the early afternoon on Thursday. A semi-truck crashed into the bridge.

Commuters should avoid the area and alternate routes are strongly advised. Instead of using Platte Avenue to enter or exit downtown Colorado Springs, use Boulder Street or Pikes Peak Avenue.