El Paso County Sheriff’s Office identifies suspect accused of kidnapping, attempted murder

Top Stories

SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has identified the suspect accused of kidnapping a woman amid a violent spree through the Security-Widefield area Wednesday evening.

We first reported Wednesday evening when the sheriff's office announced an active investigation into a kidnapping near 300 Main Street. According to the sheriff's office, it started just before 5 p.m. when multiple people called 911 to report a woman being pulled out of a black SUV at gunpoint, and several people reported the suspect was firing shots as he dragged her into a white sedan.

Deputies started looking through the area, and callers reported that a woman with a bloody face was running near Interstate 25 and S. Academy Boulevard. With the help of a drone, the woman was found a few hours later, according to the sheriff's office.

About an hour and a half after the first calls, another person called 911 to report the suspect was at their house threatening them with a gun. Deputies later found the vehicle on Ranier Drive, and the suspect, identified as 33-year-old Steven Vigil, came out of the house while forcing another woman to the car, according to the sheriff's office. SWAT officers blocked Vigil's car temporarily and the woman ran away on foot, then Vigil tried to drive away from the area before being stopped.

At one point when Vigil's car stopped, he reached into the backseat and pulled a child into his lap, according to the sheriff's office. It's not clear if he had legal custody of the child.

Vigil was arrested and the child was removed safely, the sheriff's office said. Vigil is facing charges of attempted first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping, eluding, and child abuse.