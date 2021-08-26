Dream flight: World War II veteran to take flight

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- World War II veteran, Jim Swanson, will take flight Thursday afternoon with a pilot in a World War II-era plane. Swanson is a resident at Jackson Creek Senior Living Center in Colorado Springs.

On August 1st, Dream Flight launched Operation September Freedom to celebrate WII veterans, and give them the plane ride of their dreams. The event runs until September 30th. September 2nd marks 76 years since the signing of the Japanese Instrument of Surrender, which effectively ended the war.

The organization says they're focusing on WWII vets since of the 16 million Americans who served in the war, only an estimated 100,000 will be alive this year in 2021. The youngest will be 95-years-old.

Since the inception of Dream Flight in 2011, they have given free flights to more than 4,200 veterans and seniors living in long-term care communities. Dream Flight says, "Fewer and fewer of our Dream Flyers are WWII veterans. Every day, we’re losing the opportunity to celebrate them. We’re dedicating our entire Dream Flight Tour to WWII veterans. Our mission is to honor as many as possible, thanking them for fighting for freedom."

Learn more about Dream Flight, and recommend a WWII veteran to take flight here.