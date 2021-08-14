72-year-old man dies in car crash

Top Stories

CHEYENNE COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado State Patrol is investigating a one-vehicle crash. The driver, a 72-year-old man was pronounced dead on the. He was driving a 2014 Subaru Forester. The crash happened at the intersection of Highway 40 and Highway 287, just east of Kit Carson in Cheyenne County, Colorado.

According to CSP, the driver was traveling eastbound on Highway 40. The Subaru failed to stop at the stop sign and drove straight through the intersection, and off the east side of the road, striking a guard rail and rolling down an embankment.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt.