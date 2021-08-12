Encompass Heights Elementary School celebrates Grand Opening

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Academy School District 20 celebrates the grand opening of a brand new school, Encompass Heights Elementary School. It will be the first school in the Pikes Peak region to offer a one-of-a-kind dyslexia program, where all kindergarten and 1st-grade students will be screened for dyslexia.

Encompass Heights is piloting an early literacy screening app created to detect a child's risk for developmental literacy challenges. The school features a state-of-the-art Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) lab.

In total, the school cost around $25 million to build. The building was approved by voters from District 20's 2016 $230 bond initiative.