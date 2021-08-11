Paralympic athlete, McKenna Geer preps for Tokyo

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- 25-year-old, McKenna Geer will be headed to Tokyo, Japan in just a few short weeks to compete in Rifle Shooting. The Paralympian won a Bronze medal at the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games in the R5 mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH2 competition, making her the first American woman to medal in a Paralympic shooting event.

When speaking of going to Tokyo in late August, Geer says, "I am just so excited to get to go, when the team was announced I think we were all just elated and a little relieved that after the year delay, it's finally here and it's finally feeling real."

The athlete moved to Colorado Springs to train with the U.S. Olympic Training Center just one week after graduating from Lakewood High School in 2014. Geer graduated with an MBA from DeVry University in 2020.

Geer was born with amyoplasia arthrogryposis in her left hand and both feet, which causes muscles to not form properly. The athlete has two brothers, Eli and Greyson, and she loves reading, photography, hand-cycling, and shooting.

McKenna Geer will leave for Tokyo on August 27th with her USA teammates from the Colorado Springs Airport. The Paralympic Games kick off on August 24th.