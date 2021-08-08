Colorado State Patrol officer lends a helping help to stranded couple

Top Stories

COLORADO (KRDO) -- A couple, Andy and Monica, were driving through Colorado and encountered some difficulties on the road. Colorado State Patrol officer, Cpl. Kris Galyean helped save the day.

The couple had broken down on the side of the road in their motorhome, just outside of Buena Vista in June. The engine shut down, leaving them stranded without warning.

Minutes later, Galyean pulled over, helped them out, directing them to the nearest auto parts store, the best diesel mechanic in town, and towing information, according to the couple.

The couple wrote to CSP saying, "I do understand how valuable his time is and could not believe his willingness to dedicate so much of his time with including staying onsite after his shift had ended on a Sunday evening to see we get towed away safely."

Andy and Monica added, "I cannot say enough about his professionalism and dedication to his job, he gave us hope and comfort when we were feeling hopeless.... I have never encountered a finer officer in my 48 years."

The couple says they completed their vacation, and have returned home safely thanks to Corporal Galyean.