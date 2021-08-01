Home invasion with “significant amount of blood found,” victims missing

Top Stories

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Saturday, July 31st at around 9:45 p.m., Pueblo police responded to reports of a home invasion in Pueblo, south of downtown.

On Bellevue Place, just north of East Abriendo Avenue, suspects broke into a house and assaulted several people. It's believed they were armed with weapons.

The victims are still missing. One of them is believed to be 36-year-old, Lonnie Arellano, and the other victims are unknown.

Pueblo Police said they found "a significant amount of blood inside the residence," and believe the victim or victims are injured.

Detectives are asking to help in finding the missing victims, to check on their welfare, and get statements.

Please contact Detective Ryan Torres 719-320-6037 or Detective Joe Cardona 719-240-0130 if you any information. This is an active and on-going investigation. To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ 542-STOP (542-7867) or http://pueblocrimestoppers.com.