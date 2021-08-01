Skip to Content
Flooding causes highway closure near Trinidad

TRINIDAD (KRDO) -- US 160, East of Trinidad, at Beshoar Junction, at mile marker 352 through 382 is closed as of Sunday morning, August 1st.

The highway is closed in both directions and there is no anticipated time for reopening.

Overnight, floodwaters from the Frijole Creek topped a bridge structure near mile marker 362.

The highway is expected to remain closed for several hours while the structure is inspected.

Check COtrip.org for updated closure information.

