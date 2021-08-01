Comeback Cash gift card stops continue throughout the state at pop-up clinics through August 3rd

Top Stories

COLORADO (KRDO) -- With a limited supply of Walmart gift cards remaining, the State and its partners will host Comeback Cash gift card stops and additional clinics throughout Colorado into next week. Anyone age 12 and older who receives a first or second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at the gift card locations noted below will receive a $100 Walmart gift card while supplies last.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment will continue to send text message alerts to unvaccinated Coloradans about the Walmart gift card stops near them reminding them of the opportunity. These texts will come from 45778.

For a full list of locations and information on how Coloradans can register for a vaccine at a gift card stop in advance, go to cocomebackcash.com. Walk-ups are also accommodated.

On Sunday, August 1st there is a clinic in Pueblo at 1145 S. Aspen Road from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m at St Joseph's Parish Church Festival. Scheduling Link: https://pueblo-81-cdphe-mvu7pm.youcanbook.me (Walk-ups also accepted)