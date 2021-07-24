Motorcycle crash leaves juvenile dead in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo-- Colorado Springs police say a juvenile is dead following a motorcycle crash off Austin Bluffs and Cedarmore. According to a press release the motorcyclist lost control on a curb, and was ejected from his bike. The press release indicates that medical first responders arrived after the rider had died. The Major Crash Team is investigating the incident. This is a developing story check back for any new information.
