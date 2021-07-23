Darwin Hilliard in custody for standoff in Security-Widefield, faces new charges

Top Stories

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A suspect is in custody following a standoff in Security-Widefield.

Darwin Hilliard faces charges of felony menacing, prohibited use of a firearm, and reckless endangerment. Back in 2018, he was arrested for sexual assault. He entered a plea but then withdrew that and he had a warrant open for his arrest at the time of Thursday's incident. Currently, he's being held in jail on a $100,000 bond.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office responded Thursday afternoon after a report of shots fired. Shortly after arriving, a standoff between deputies and the suspect began.

The standoff happened on Cornell Street, according to the sheriff's office. Neighbors were urged to secure homes and stay away from doors or windows.

According to investigators, shots were initially fired within a vehicle. Before running into a home, the suspect had fired shots at neighbors.

The suspect has barricaded themselves inside of a home. The suspect was barricaded inside the home for several hours. Investigators say the suspect might be wearing some armor.

At 8:52 p.m., the sheriff's office confirmed the suspect was taken into custody and the shelter at the place had been lifted.