Deputies respond to standoff after reports of shots fired in Security-Widefield

SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office responded to a standoff in Security-Widefield Thursday afternoon after a report of shots fired.

The standoff is happening on Cornell Street, according to the sheriff's office. Neighbors are urged to secure homes and stay away from doors or windows.

According to investigators, shots were initially fired within a vehicle. Before running into a home, the suspect had fired shots at neighbors.

As of 6:45 p.m., the suspect has barricaded themselves inside of a home. Investigators say the suspect might be wearing some armor.

We have a crew working on gathering more information. Check back for updates.