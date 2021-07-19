Protect the Protectors: Donate to help first responders get life-saving emergency gear

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- KRDO NewsChannel 13 is teaming up with Shield 616 for an important event aimed at saving the lives of first responders here in southern Colorado.

Tuesday, our Protect the Protectors Telethon is kicking off with your help to raise money for life-saving protective equipment that will go to local police and fire departments. Each donation will help pay for a package that includes a rifle-rated protective vest and helmet, plus an emergency first aid kit.

You can take part in the telethon by calling 719-345-2442 starting at 6 a.m. Tuesday. You can also donate online by clicking this link.

We'll be live at the Boot Barn Hall in Colorado Springs connecting with viewers and sharing stories of how protective vests provided by Shield616 have helped first responders all across Colorado.