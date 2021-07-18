Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Published 7:17 AM

Missing: 81-year-old Pueblo man with Alzheimer’s

E6h7ICmVkAIY9S7

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- 81-year-old, Daniel Otero, is a missing senior citizen. He walked away from his assisted senior living center. At the time, he was last seen wearing checkered blue pants, with a black walker.

Daniel has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's and has a tag on his walker with his name, address, and phone number.

He's currently listed as a missing person and a Senior Alert has been completed through the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

If you have any information, please contact Pueblo Police Dispatch at (719) 553-2502.

Local News / News
Author Profile Photo

Kerjan Bianca

Kerjan is the weekend morning anchor and reporter for KRDO. Learn more about Kerjan here

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content