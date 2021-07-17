YMCA announces grand opening of new Fountain Valley Y

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region has a grand opening of the new Fountain Valley YMCA on Saturday, July 17 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the community. Activities will include group exercise and small group training demonstrations, tours of the facility, and a meet and greet with the YMCA staff.

Through a partnership with Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8 and the City of Fountain, the Y will be turning the Dean Fleischauer Activities Center (DFAC), into a new YMCA facility for the Fountain community.

“The YMCA is thrilled to continue to advance our partnership with Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8 in a way that will offer Fountain community residents more opportunities to grow through programs and services in spirit, mind, and body,” said Boyd Williams, President & CEO of the YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region. “Thanks to the foresight and leadership at the school district, the Y will soon have a permanent home located right next to the beautiful new middle school, allowing the YMCA to serve individuals of all ages in a facility that the community so well deserves.”

Plans for the building include the addition of a food pantry for local families, as well as a Middle School Initiative Program supported by the Daniels Fund. Middle School Initiative allows students access to the YMCA and structured programming during off-school hours.

The new YMCA facility offers a complete healthy living center, multi-purpose rooms, Learn & Play for children, locker rooms, and social spaces for community members to come together.

YMCA members will be able to work out and utilize all of the amenities during the grand opening, including up to 2.5 hours of Learn & Play (child watch) for their kids. Nonmembers are welcome to enjoy the festivities and tour the facility and will be able to join the Y family onsite. The YMCA will remain open through its normal hours after the grand opening celebration is over.

“After many years of a strong and sustained partnership between the YMCA and the Fountain-Fort Carson School District, the district is extremely excited about the opening of a new YMCA facility at the Dean Fleischauer Activity Center,” said Dr. Montina Romero, Deputy Superintendent for FFC8. “Through this partnership, students, families and staff will have more access to healthy activities and community supports. The district is so thankful for the YMCA leadership and the incredible generosity of donors to renovate the DFAC and make this project a reality. We look forward to many more years of partnership with the Y.”

“We are humbled beyond measure at this opportunity and intend to not only be thankful stewards of this facility, but to continue to learn and progress meeting the ever-changing need of the community,” said Williams.

For more information, please visit ppymca.org/fountain.