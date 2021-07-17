Partial reopening at Garden of the Gods Road

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two westbound lanes of Garden of the Gods Road west of I-25 were opened at 7 a.m. this morning following a water main break earlier in the week. Southbound I-25 traffic exiting at Garden of the Gods Rd. can access the re-opened westbound lanes, but northbound I-25 traffic will not be able to access those lanes at this time due to the potential for traffic back-up (northbound I-25 traffic exiting at Garden of the Gods can only continue east on the road at this time).

According to Colorado Springs Utilities, drivers are urged to watch for reduced speed near the construction area and to be mindful of equipment and workers.

Eastbound lanes on Garden of the Gods Rd. between N. Chestnut St. and the interstate remain closed as Colorado Springs Utilities construction crews continue repairs.

Progress was made overnight on water main repairs. Sections of the new water main are fully tied in and finishing and fill work can begin. Repairs are estimated to be completed by Monday. Paving of the eastbound lanes is anticipated to be finished by mid-week, but is dependent on weather and supplies.