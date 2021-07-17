I-25 and Cimmaron shut down overnight, suicidal male threatens to jump

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Friday evening, July 16th around 10:00 p.m., an adult male was threatening to jump over the I-25 and Cimarron Street Overpass. Officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to a man pacing back and forth on the bridge.

When CSPD's Crisis Response Team responded, the man was threatening to jump. Additional officers quickly responded and shut down I-25 and Cimarron Street for the safety of motorists. Over the course of the next five hours officers negotiated with the suicidal male, while making alternate plans to ensure his safety.

During negotiations, the suicidal man came down from the edge of the bridge. According to CSPD, "the suicidal male came down from the edge of the bridge long enough for officers to successfully employ less lethal tools to safely detain him."

He was transported to a local hospital, where he was placed on a mental health hold.