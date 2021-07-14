Portion of Garden of the Gods road will stay shut down today

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Crews working with Colorado Springs Utilities are working around the clock to fix a water main break on Garden of the Roads, west of I-25.

A section of Garden of the Gods Road closed Tuesday because of the water main break, according to Colorado Springs Police. Now, CSU says that it will remain closed at least through Wednesday.

The pipe is a 24-inch water main that was installed in 1956. Colorado Springs Utilities says they're still investigating the cause of the break, but they have identified the spot for the connection issue between two portions of pipe.

Some nearby businesses have shut down, others have remained open. All nearby businesses have an alternate source of water.

Colorado Springs Utilities says one of the biggest issues they're facing is a national shortage of material, including asphalt. It's difficult to source the material itself, as well as the supply in getting it.

Crews are hoping to have part of the road open early next week, if not sooner.