Water main break closes section of Garden of the Gods Road

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A section of Garden of the Gods Road was closed around noon Tuesday because of a water main break, according to Colorado Springs Police.

CSPD said the westbound and eastbound lanes were closed near Interstate 25, and the closure could last several hours. Colorado Springs Fire Department urged drivers to seek alternative routes.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

