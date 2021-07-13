Water main break closes section of Garden of the Gods Road

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A section of Garden of the Gods Road was closed around noon Tuesday because of a water main break, according to Colorado Springs Police.

CSPD said the westbound and eastbound lanes were closed near Interstate 25, and the closure could last several hours. Colorado Springs Fire Department urged drivers to seek alternative routes.

#ColoradoSpringsFire all lanes of WB Garden of the Gods closed at I 25 due to a road hazard. Avoid the area if possible and seek alternate routes. — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) July 13, 2021

This is a developing story, check back for updates.