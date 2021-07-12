Records regarding vaccine mishap at Moma clinic remain hidden to public as investigation continues

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) — It’s been months without an update from the state health department regarding the vaccine fiasco at Dr. Moma Health & Wellness Clinic, which resulted in 7,000+ wasted COVID-19 vaccine doses in April.

An El Paso County Public Health employee who visited Dr. Moma's Health & Wellness Clinic in Colorado Springs described seeing patients crammed together with no social distancing, unmarked syringes, chaos, and possibly falsified medical charts.

On April 19, the clinic hosted a press conference but didn't take questions from the media.

For the past three months, officials have refused to release records related to the investigation into the Moma mishap to 13 Investigates. For a while, records liaisons cited it being an ongoing investigation as means to keep any records private.

But recently, reporters’ requests for records have gone unanswered.

Patients vaccinated at Moma continue to pose questions about the state’s role in approving the clinic as a vaccine provider.

Now, patients are noticing their insurance was billed for the invalid doses. In some cases, patients claim their insurance was billed for two shots, but they only received one shot at Moma's. Others claim their insurance was also billed for COVID-19 doses even though they never showed up to their vaccine appointments.