Colorado to ban single-use plastic bags in 2024
DENVER (AP) - Colorado will ban single-use plastic bags and polystyrene food containers in 2024 under a law signed by Gov. Jared Polis.
Colorado Politics reports the law signed Tuesday allows retail stores to use up their inventory by June 1, 2024, and to charge customers 10 cents per bag starting Jan. 1, 2023. SNAP, or food stamp, participants won't be charged the fee, and small stores with three or fewer locations, farmers markets and roadside stands are exempt.
Food retailers have until Jan. 1, 2024 to use up their inventory of polystyrene takeout food containers.
Advocates argue that reducing the use of plastic bags and polystyrene containers, which never degrade entirely, can mitigate pollution of rivers, oceans, relieve pressure on landfills and waste management. Restaurants and retailers hit hard financially by the coronavirus pandemic opposed the legislation.
Under the law, local governments can enact stricter bans. Denver enacted a 10-cent fee on plastic and single-use paper bags on July 1.
The National Conference of State Legislatures says eight other states have banned single-use bags: California, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Maine, New York, Oregon and Vermont.
Comments
13 Comments
Not a ban its a fee. A ban would make companies illegal to provide them as an option.
“fee” = TAX
Ergo, illegal if the citizens didn’t vote on this approval.
So when will Prop. 117 make this bag tax go to see if the voters approve of this new tax that doesn’t do what it was intended to do, stop use of plastic bags.
KRDO, why is the word synonym of voter or elector now a banned word?
starts with con
my other comment about the TRUTH was immediately deleted from this article.
Same people, or maybe children of the same people, who insisted we had to have plastic bags forty years ago are now the ones insisting we get rid of them.
btw- whatever happened to the biodegradable ‘plastic’ bags made of cornstarch?
Back to paper sacks.
those won’t be free either
Yes, I remember the whole 1980’s paper bag hysteria about how we were cutting down all the trees and the demand for plastic bags to save the trees. I just wish people would clean up their plastic bags instead of littering. It’s nigh impossible to get a plastic bag out of a tall tree. I currently have a white plastic bag stuck way up in my maple tree!
More California inspired laws.
I wonder how they will charge per bag and the self check-out lines?
and=at