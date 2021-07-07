Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Published 10:55 AM

Colorado to ban single-use plastic bags in 2024

DENVER (AP) - Colorado will ban single-use plastic bags and polystyrene food containers in 2024 under a law signed by Gov. Jared Polis.

Colorado Politics reports the law signed Tuesday allows retail stores to use up their inventory by June 1, 2024, and to charge customers 10 cents per bag starting Jan. 1, 2023. SNAP, or food stamp, participants won't be charged the fee, and small stores with three or fewer locations, farmers markets and roadside stands are exempt.

Food retailers have until Jan. 1, 2024 to use up their inventory of polystyrene takeout food containers.

Advocates argue that reducing the use of plastic bags and polystyrene containers, which never degrade entirely, can mitigate pollution of rivers, oceans, relieve pressure on landfills and waste management. Restaurants and retailers hit hard financially by the coronavirus pandemic opposed the legislation.

Under the law, local governments can enact stricter bans. Denver enacted a 10-cent fee on plastic and single-use paper bags on July 1.

The National Conference of State Legislatures says eight other states have banned single-use bags: California, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Maine, New York, Oregon and Vermont.

News / State & Regional News

Associated Press

This article was provided by the Associated Press.

Related Articles

Comments

13 Comments

      1. Ergo, illegal if the citizens didn’t vote on this approval.
        So when will Prop. 117 make this bag tax go to see if the voters approve of this new tax that doesn’t do what it was intended to do, stop use of plastic bags.

  4. Same people, or maybe children of the same people, who insisted we had to have plastic bags forty years ago are now the ones insisting we get rid of them.
    btw- whatever happened to the biodegradable ‘plastic’ bags made of cornstarch?

    Back to paper sacks.

    2. Yes, I remember the whole 1980’s paper bag hysteria about how we were cutting down all the trees and the demand for plastic bags to save the trees. I just wish people would clean up their plastic bags instead of littering. It’s nigh impossible to get a plastic bag out of a tall tree. I currently have a white plastic bag stuck way up in my maple tree!

Leave a Reply

Skip to content