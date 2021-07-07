Colorado to ban single-use plastic bags in 2024

Top Stories

DENVER (AP) - Colorado will ban single-use plastic bags and polystyrene food containers in 2024 under a law signed by Gov. Jared Polis.

Colorado Politics reports the law signed Tuesday allows retail stores to use up their inventory by June 1, 2024, and to charge customers 10 cents per bag starting Jan. 1, 2023. SNAP, or food stamp, participants won't be charged the fee, and small stores with three or fewer locations, farmers markets and roadside stands are exempt.

Food retailers have until Jan. 1, 2024 to use up their inventory of polystyrene takeout food containers.

Advocates argue that reducing the use of plastic bags and polystyrene containers, which never degrade entirely, can mitigate pollution of rivers, oceans, relieve pressure on landfills and waste management. Restaurants and retailers hit hard financially by the coronavirus pandemic opposed the legislation.

Under the law, local governments can enact stricter bans. Denver enacted a 10-cent fee on plastic and single-use paper bags on July 1.

The National Conference of State Legislatures says eight other states have banned single-use bags: California, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Maine, New York, Oregon and Vermont.