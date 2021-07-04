Two-vehicle crash results in serious injuries

Top Stories

CONEJOS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado State Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash on Forest Road 255 just north of Conejos County Road BB near Terrace Reservoir, which resulted in three individuals sustaining injuries, one sustaining serious injuries.

At around 8:00 p.m. Friday evening, on July 2nd, a 2007 Ford Fusion was northbound (downhill) on Forest Road 255. A 2000 Chevrolet S-10 pickup was southbound (uphill) on Forest Service Road 244.

The Ford Fusion was unable to stop, skidding a little more than 100 feet before colliding head-on with the Chevrolet pickup. The Chevrolet pickup attempted to pull off the road to avoid the collision but was not able to avoid a collision.

Everyone in both cars was taken to the hospital for injuries. The driver of the Chevrolet pickup has serious injuries and was transported to a hospital via helicopter.

The crash is still under investigation by the Colorado State Patrol.