Update: Child found safe following missing endangered child alert in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Missing Alert for a child, Chase Harrison. He was last seen on July 3rd at 8:30 p.m. Harrison is 11 years old, with brown hair, brown eyes. He's 5'04' and weighs 145 pounds.

The child was last seen riding his bike in the 100 block of Altadena Drive in Pueblo Saturday night. Police believe he may be in the area of South Prairie Avenue, and Thornberry Lane in Pueblo.

If you have any information, please contact the Pueblo Police Department immediately.

