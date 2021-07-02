Demonstration over destroyed community garden in Colorado Springs

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Friday, a group of people will be protesting over a destroyed local community garden. Cherie Counts wrote into KRDO saying that the community garden is "getting destroyed for no reason."

Counts clarifies, "The community garden has grown because of the community giving time, sweat, and tears."

She adds, "People are trying to make a difference and have a small community garden that is trying to be taken away for no reason!"

The demonstration is planned for Friday at noon. The group will protest at 2551 Airport Road in Colorado Springs at the Chinook Center.

This is developing story. KRDO will post additional details once they become available.