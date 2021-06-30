Victim, suspect identified in shooting near Aeroplaza Drive

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police have identified the victim who was killed in a shooting early Saturday morning in the east side of town, and officers arrested a suspect on Wednesday.

The shooting happened at about 5:56 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Aeroplaza Drive and Fountain Boulevard. According to an update from CSPD on Wednesday, the victim was identified as 34-year-old Jessica Vernon.

Police say investigators got an arrest warrant for 31-year-old Kenneth William Naranjo, Jr. for first-degree murder. CSPD said Naranjo was taken into custody on Wednesday.

CSPD said Naranjo's mugshot isn't being released yet because detectives "are conducting follow-up investigation that would be jeopardized by the release of the suspect’s photograph."

We're working on getting more information about what led to Vernon's death. Check back for updates.