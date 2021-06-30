Silver Key plans affordable housing project for low-income seniors in Colorado Springs

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The agency known for helping to provide home health care, meals and transportation for senior citizens is now stepping into the housing arena.

Silver Key intends to build a 50- to 60-unit apartment complex next to its offices on Murray Boulevard on the city's southeast side.

The project was scaled down from its original size of 70 units because of increasing costs for construction materials; the project's cost is unspecified but will be less than the original amount of $12 million.

To help pay for construction, Silver Key will apply for tax credits from the Colorado Housing and Finance Authority, and has received a loan from the Pikes Peak Real Estate Foundation to help with the application.

Construction could start next spring; around two-thirds of the units are intended for residents earning less than $20,000 a year, with the rest going to tenants who earn slightly more.

The complex will be on a three-acre plot with an office building that Silver Key purchased for $2 million in 2015.

Officials say that the project will help meet a dire need for this type of housing; many seniors live with friends and relatives, or in their vehicles, because they can't afford rising rent costs or security deposits.