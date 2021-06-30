Cripple Creek pioneers announce 5k race for new track and field

Top Stories

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. (KRDO) -- Cripple Creek Victor School District will hold a 5k in-person and virtual race this Saturday, July 3rd. The race will help raise funds for CCV's Outdoor Track & Field/Football Complex.

Currently, cracked asphalt and dead grass is prominent at the track and field court and football complex.

Amanda Wood, with Cripple Creek Victor School District, says, "Cripple Creek Junior-Senior High School is located at about 9,500 feet elevation. This track and field complex could be a perfect place for Olympic and professional athletes to train!"

Wood clarifies, "This will make the facility more than just a huge addition to the school, but potentially for the Colorado community as a whole."

The Cripple Creek pioneers will host the 5k in-person and virtual race on Saturday, July 3rd at 10:00 a.m. at the CCV track. If you would like to donate an additional amount to this cause, you can send donations via snail mail to CCV Track and Field, 410 N. B Street, Cripple Creek, CO 80813.