Shelter in place issued in Southeast Colorado Springs neighborhood

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- This morning, an Emergency Notification Message has been sent out to residents living in the area west of the Colorado Springs Airport, specifically near Triple Crown Way and Mason Way.

Police are advising that people shelter in place due to police activity.

This shelter in place is just one block from the Canterbury Manufactured Home Community, where seven people were killed in a shooting in May.

This is a developing story. KRDO will post additional information once available.