Teen struggling with depression, anxiety raising funds for service dog

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- 14-year-old, Cheyenne Buller, struggles with depression and anxiety. Her mom, Rebekah Buller tells KRDO that Cheyenne was diagnosed with depression and severe anxiety in 2019. She was having thoughts of self-harm, like cutting.

The teen started attending therapy. Cheyenne's therapist suggested she get a psychiatric service dog, to help interrupt and ground her during anxiety attacks and to intervene with any self-harm.

Her mom says, "Unfortunately, the cost of the dogs is beyond what our family can do financially (approximately $30,000-$35,000), and many training places have a waiting list of two to three years. To further complicate things, Cheyenne starts high school in August and we fear this will be a time of increased anxiety for her."

The family is holding a garage sale to help raise funds on Saturday, June 26th from 8:00 a.m to 4:00 p.m. at 7870 Chinook Court.