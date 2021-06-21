Trial begins for father accused of killing Dylan Redwine

Top Stories

DENVER (AP) - The trial for a father accused of killing his 13-year-old son in 2012 is expected to begin Monday afternoon in Colorado.

Mark Redwine has pleaded not guilty for allegedly killing his son Dylan, who disappeared in November 2012 near Durango, Colorado during a court-ordered visit.

Redwine told investigators he left Dylan at home to run errands and returned to find him missing. He faces up to 48 years in prison for charges of second-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death.

The case drew national attention when Redwine and the boy’s mother leveled accusations at each other on the “Dr. Phil” television show in 2013.