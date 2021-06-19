State begins outbound phone campaign to encourage vaccination

Top Stories

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Monday, June 21, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) will begin making outgoing phone calls to Colorado residents age 18 and older who have not yet received a COVID-19 vaccine. Callers will provide information about vaccination, help with scheduling appointments at local vaccine locations, and answer questions about the COVID-19 vaccines.

The outbound call campaign is an important step toward Colorado’s goal of having 70% of adults vaccinated with at least one dose by July 4. This goal is in line with President Biden’s National Month of Action, which aims to increase vaccination rates across the country.

“I’m excited that Coloradans will have a new opportunity to learn more about COVID-19 vaccines to help them make informed decisions about their health,” said Jill Hunsaker Ryan, executive director, CDPHE. “It’s normal to have questions about COVID-19 vaccines. These outgoing calls will provide Coloradans with accurate information and help them find a free vaccination appointment in their neighborhood if they choose to be protected from COVID-19.”

The calls will be completed by COVAXCO, the call center that has been answering inbound calls about COVID-19 vaccination in Colorado. Information will be available in multiple languages. Coloradans can continue to call the inbound vaccine hotline at 1-877-CO VAX CO (1-877-268-2926). The hotline is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Additionally, CDPHE will send text and email notifications to people between the ages of 18 and 29 years old who may be overdue for their second COVID-19 vaccine. CDPHE previously sent similar messages to people over the age of 30.

Text messages will be sent from a text recipient: 45778 on June 22 and 25, and emails will originate from ColoradoDPHE@teletask.com on June 24 to notify people whose current records in the Colorado Immunization Information System (CIIS) indicate they may be more than 42 days past their first dose. These messages will include information on how to find a vaccine provider to schedule a second vaccination.

These reminders will be sent in English and Spanish. Anyone who has additional questions after receiving a message can contact our COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at 877-268-2926 that offers translation service in more than 100 languages.

Continue to stay up to date by visiting covid19.colorado.gov.