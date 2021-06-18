Evacuation ordered for residents near Lorson Ranch following bomb threat

Top Stories

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- An evacuation was issued for residents in an area of Lorson Ranch Friday afternoon following a reported bomb threat.

According to the Sheriff's Office, at 1:56 p.m. deputies responded to a report of a bomb threat in the 9800 block of Rubicon Drive.

The reporting party told deputies her son was threatening to hurt her with a homemade bomb, multiple weapons, and ammunition. At the time of the call, the woman said she wasn't at home and did not know where her son was.

Deputies responded to the home on Rubicon Drive, and after further investigation, realized the suspect was in the 6300 block of Pilgrimage Road, approximately one mile away from the Rubicon address.

At 4:15 p.m., deputies evacuated ten homes. At 4:39 p.m., an emergency text notification was sent out to homes within a quarter-mile radius of the Pilgrimage Rd. address.

At 5:46 p.m. the Crisis Negotiations Unit successfully got the suspect to comply with orders, he walked out the front door of the home and was taken into custody.

The suspect, identified as 21-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich, faces two counts of Felony Menacing and three counts of First-Degree Kidnapping.

Any resident in a quarter mile radius of the 6300 block of Pilgrimmage - has already been evacuated by deputies. There is law enforcement activity in the area. Stay clear of the area. PIO will not be responding as we do not want people in the area until further notice. pic.twitter.com/jVO529qgAw — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) June 19, 2021

The Sheriff's Office says a mugshot of Aldrich will be released at a later time.