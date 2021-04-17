Suspect dies after officer-involved shooting

Top Stories

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - A confrontation with law enforcement ended with a suspect being shot and killed by police Saturday morning, in a subdivision northeast of Fort Lupton.

The Weld County Sheriff's Office said Law enforcement agencies responded to a 911 call to a subdivision called Aristocrat Ranchettes, just northeast of Fort Lupton, about 8:30 Saturday morning.

According to WCSO, a woman called to 911 and told dispatchers that a man armed with a gun was threatening to kill her and preventing her from leaving the house.

A WCSO spokesperson said when officers arrived on-scene, they found the suspect outside the house and ordered him to drop his weapon. After several more minutes of interaction with the suspect, an officer-involved shooting occurred, that fatally wounded a 60-year-old man from Weld County. At this time, the Sheriff's Office has not released his identity.

The 19th Judicial Critical Incident Response Team is actively investigating the shooting, and at this time have not released any additional information about the incident.