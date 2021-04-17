Drunk driver with multiple DUI convictions, hits police car head-on.

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs police said one of their officers was hit head-on by a suspected drunk driver on Academy Boulevard, late Friday night.

According to CSPD, one of their officers was responding to a call just before midnight and was starting to make a left-hand turn onto southbound Flintridge Drive from N. Academy Boulevard, when the officer's car was struck head-on by a vehicle traveling south in the northbound lanes of traffic.

Police said there were no injuries to either party, and there was only moderate damage to the police car. However, the suspected drunk driver was cited for multiple charges including Felony DUI, due to three prior alcohol-related convictions.