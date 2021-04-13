Several suspects arrested in connection with at least 7 bank robberies.

Top Stories

COLORADO SPINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - On Tuesday, the Colorado Springs Police Department’s Robbery Unit identified and arrested several suspects they believe are responsible for at least 7 bank robbery in Colorado Springs.

According to CSPD, a pattern of bank robberies were committed in Colorado Springs between January 27 to March 27. They included: Key Bank on Hartsel Drive, Key Bank on North Academy Boulevard, First Bank in Monument, TCF Bank on South Academy Boulevard, TCF Bank on North Academy Boulevar, First Bank on E. Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard, and First Bank Constitution Avenue.

Detectives identified the robbery suspects as: Jourdain Espinoza (24), Colee Fullerton (28), Jonathan Pohlman (31), Jose Figueroa-Rodriguez (31), and Bennie Howard (40).

The Colorado Springs Police Department is asking anyone with any information about these robberies, or who may have been a witness, to call (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.