Man stabs himself in the stomach, then threatens to stab his wife

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo (KRDO) - CSPD said a man stabbed himself in his car early Saturday morning, then held a knife to his wife's face and threatened to do the same to her.

Officers said they responded to a stabbing call that took place inside a parked car in front of a downtown nightclub on N. Tejon Street, early Saturday morning around 12:30am.

According to investigators, an argument took place between the suspect, who police identified as Joshua Hutchins, and his wife.

During the argument, Hutchins reportedly stabbed himself in the stomach and then held a knife to his wife's face and threatened to stab her, then ran off. He was eventually located just east of the scene.

at the time this article was written, Hutchins was still in surgery but is expected to recover. No other information is available at this time.