Car engulfed in flames after plunging down steep embankment

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - A car crashed and went up in flames Saturday morning in Pueblo, after leaving the road and plunging down a steep embankment.

Pueblo Police said they responded to a call of a car fire around 2:20 Saturday morning in the 300 block of S. Bradford.

Upon their arrival, police said they discovered a car had gone off a steep embankment and was fully engulfed in flames by the time they arrived.

PFD responded and extinguished the blaze. Fortunately, nobody was in the car at the time.

Investigators said the car was a Cadillac sedan with no plates, but was so badly damaged by the fire that they couldn’t tell much more.

Police are asking that anyone with any information about the incident call the PPD at 553-2502