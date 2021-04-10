Authorities need help finding Missing & Endangered teen

Top Stories

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo (KRDO) - The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing and endangered teen and needs your help to find him.

Joseph Pickering is described as a 14-year-old white male who is 5’5” tall and weighs approximately 96 lbs., and has blonde hair and green eyes, and has a scar on his left arm.

Joseph was last wearing a white Nike hooded sweatshirt, with the logo "Just Do it", blue jeans, and red Nike shoes. He was observed on camera at the 7-11 on Mesa Ridge Parkway on Friday, at approximately 4:20 PM.

EPCSO said Joseph contacted an acquaintance and requested a ride homewas last seen walking in the areas of Chelton Road and Fountain Boulevard.

Three photos of Joseph are attached to this Media Release. If anyone has information as to his whereabouts, please contact

If you have seen Joseph, you are asked to call the Investigations Tip Line at 719-520-6666 or call 719-390-5555..